Sheffield Wednesday’s players are fighting tooth and nail in difficult circumstances - but their greatest strength might not be sustainable.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a threadbare squad available to him, Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen is often reliant on plan A coming to fruition in his and the Owls’ quest for points.

Unfortunately for him, Wednesday are often having to turn to plan B for inspiration. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic on Saturday marked the seventh time in their opening ten Championship matches this season they have conceded first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls found themselves 2-0 down at the break at The Valley after Sonny Carey and Reece Burke had capitalised on some shoddy goalkeeping and Wednesday’s vulnerabilities from set pieces.

Although their spirited second half showing was not enough to see them come back from 2-0 down to earn a point like they did against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground back in August, they did produce a performance that earned them plenty of plaudits by the full-time whistle.

The travelling Wednesday faithful also celebrated a goal and the prospect of another away day comeback when Jamal Lowe halved the deficit with just over 20 minutes to go. His second goal in three games maintained the Owls’ record of scoring in every away game so far this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With minimal expectations on Wednesday’s players this season because of the ongoing off-field crisis, it would be easy for Pedersen’s troops to roll over. Although they have only won one of their opening ten league games this season, it has not been because of a lack of effort or application.

Wednesday’s players, both those who have years of experience under their belts and those who have been fast-tracked to the first-team, are leaving everything they possibly can out on the pitch.

Owls’ lack of depth is going to become a real problem

Unfortunately, a lack of depth means Pedersen is having to rely on the same individuals to roll up their sleeves week-in, week-out. It also highlights the lack of experienced figures he has available to him.

Dominic Iorfa was forced off in the first half at The Valley and replaced by young midfielder Sean Fusire, meaning Pedersen had to oversee a bit of a reshuffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, who introduced Bailey Cadamarteri, Ike Ugbo and Charlie McNeill in the second half, were much better after the break, showing the sort of character that had earned them plenty of plaudits already this season amid the nature of the circumstances the club finds itself in.

Gabriel Otegbayo (left) replaced the injured Ernie Weaver against Charlton Athletic. | Getty Images

However, Pedersen, by his own admission, did not believe Wednesday’s second half improvement was because of the changes in personnel he made.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We could compete with them, more or less, but the first goal was a little present, and the second a set-piece. Besides this, we could compete very well but to win football games we need the bravery we had in the second half for 95 minutes.

"We made small changes [at half-time] but it was not the changes, it was the character and the belief, and tactical discipline."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With very few alternative options for the Dane to turn to, he is having to rely heavily on the character and mentality of his players more than most managers.

Wednesday’s character and commitment cannot be questioned in any way, shape or form, but the cut and thrust nature of the Championship will take its toll on a group of players that are already being pushed to the maximum just ten games in.

With a depleted squad offering everything it possibly can, unity, character and belief are at the heart of both plan A and plan B.