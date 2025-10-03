Coventry City are waiting to discover if Josh Eccles and Victor Torp will be available for their trip to Hillsborough.

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed midfielders Josh Eccles and Victor Torp face a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Both players were forced off during the second half of Wednesday night’s 4-0 win over Millwall at The Den, sparking fears they could be the latest additions to an ever-growing Sky Blues injury list.

Lampard confirmed after the game Eccles had encountered a glute issue and Torp had to be withdrawn because of an ankle problem. The Sky Blues were already without architect-in-chief Jack Rudoni, meaning more midfield injuries was the last thing Lampard needed.

Issuing an update on Eccles and Torp, who has scored five Championship goals so far this season, during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Lampard confirmed he was hopeful they would both feature in training ahead of making a final decision before the trip to Hillsborough.

Lampard issues injury update

“Josh had a big problem in his glute which we are managing and hopefully he comes out and trains this morning and then we’ll work out whether he’s ready for the game,” Lampard said, as quoted by Coventry Live.

“The same goes with Victor Torp who has got an ankle injury, so we’ll train this morning and see how it works out.

“And then the general group are recovering with hardly anything on the pitch. We’ve got our recovery in place, which we’re trying to improve all the time here in terms of making sure that we recover the players to their optimum.

“But in a tight turnaround you do everything you can and hope that the players are in as good a condition as can be.”

Asked if there was any fresh news on Rudoni, Lampard added: “No, not at the minute. He’s not available and won’t be for weeks.

“He’s got a calf injury, yeah. It’s not months, but weeks. We’ll have to see.”