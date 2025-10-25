Sheffield Wednesday administrator explains why it was 'important' to swiftly remove Dejphon Chansiri seats
Joint administrator Kris Wigfield has revealed administrators gave Sheffield Wednesday staff the green light to start removing the white seats spelling out Dejphon Chansiri’s name in the North Stand at Hillsborough as soon as they were informed the club had enough replacement blue seats available.
Within less than an hour of the club formally entering administration shortly after 12pm on Friday, Wednesday staff started to remove the white seats bearing Chansiri’s name in what will go down as a landmark moment in the club’s history.
The Thai businessman’s name was on show to the world on Wednesday night after thousands of Owls supporters chose to boycott the visit of Middlesbrough in protest against his ownership.
However, with Chansiri having relinquished his control of the club, Wednesday staff were given the go ahead by the administrators to start removing the seats bearing his name after they informed them they had enough blue seats available.
Wigfield: ‘We felt it was important’
Wigfield told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We felt it was important to do that early, but we didn't think, if I'm honest, we'd be able to do it.
"We were pleased this morning when we were told by staff that we did have available blue seats to effectively replace the white seats. As soon as we knew that we'd got them, we gave the go ahead to get it done.
"I think it's symbolically important. As you say, I am a Sheffield Wednesday fan, I am a season ticket holder, so I do get it. I think it is something that seems to have gone down well with the fan base, so I'm pleased we did it."