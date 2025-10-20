Carlos Carvalhal is unsure if he will be unable to attend Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Former Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has issued an update on his plans to visit Hillsborough for Wednesday night’s clash with Middlesbrough, admitting he now may be unable to make the game.

Carvalhal, who spent two-and-a-half years in charge of the Owls between June 2015 and December 2017, announced on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening that he would be returning to Hillsborough for the clash with Rob Edwards’ team this midweek.

However, the Portuguese chief, who was sacked on Christmas Eve following a run seven games without a win, has since issued a fresh update, admitting he might not be able to attend the S6 clash due to work.

Carvalhal is coming to England to cover Nottingham Forest’s Europa League clash with FC Porto at the City Ground on Thursday night for Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV. He has said he will use his visit to England to come to Sheffield and dine with former Wednesday colleague Lee Bullen.

Posting on social media on Monday morning, Carvalhal said: “Hi blue nation. Nobody invite me to see the game SWFC vs Boro. I will go to Nottingham working for Sport TV - Portugal. Game Forest vs FC Porto.

“I’m planning to visit Sheffield and lunch with my friend Lee Bullen. I’m not sure if I can stay to the game, because I have work to do.”

On Sunday evening, Carvalhal had said: “After many years I will back to Hillsborough. I will be one more to support the boys in the game SWFC vs Boro next Wednesday. Looking forward to see all my friends,” accompanied with a blue heart emoji.

The meeting with the Championship promotion hopefuls is set to be overshadowed by a mass boycott organised by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust amid Dejphon Chansiri’s ongoing ownership of the club. The trust announced earlier this month they want as many Owls supporters as possible, including season ticket holders, to stay away in a bid to send a clear message.

The clash with the Riverside outfit is to be screened live on Sky Sports, meaning the trust has identified this fixture as the ideal juncture for a first mass boycott to take place.

Wednesdayites have been advised to avoid buying merchandise, food and drink at Hillsborough this season in an attempt to try and force Chansiri to sell the club.

The statement issued by the trust earlier this month said: “The Middlesbrough game is a prime opportunity to communicate to Chansiri via national media that we will not continue to fund our own decline. Your empty seat will speak louder than a thousand words.”