The latest Sheffield Wednesday news as the team continues with pre-season, with a lack of players at their disposal, but a few former stars are still taking part in training.

It has been a tough few weeks for Owls fans to keep up with the club, as stars, young and experienced, have departed the club.

With the new Championship season fast approaching, there is a lack of options for Danny Röhl to choose from, if he is going to remain as manager when Wednesday travel to Leicester on 10 August.

Hope Paterson will re-sign with the Owls

But one positive recently has been the news that Callum Paterson, who left the club at the end of last season when his contract expired, is still training with the club. The Star’s Alex Miller reported that the Scot will feature in the famous blue and white stripes in their pre-season friendly this weekend.

It has also been revealed that there is hope among those at S6 that Paterson may re-sign with the Wednesday this summer, with the club confirming that the 30-year-old will be taking part in a private match between Wednesday and League One Manfield Two on Saturday.

The Scottish international scored 31 goals and provided 15 assists during his five-year spell with the club, and the Owls faithful will be hoping the firm fan-favourite will stick around this season.

Bannan won’t feature against Mansfield this weekend

Wednesday legend Barry Bannan also saw his contract expire at the end of last season but has been a fixture in pre-season training throughout the summer, until an issue forced him to spend time out of full team training. He is now set to sit out of this weekend’s friendly.

It is hoped that Bannan will be able to re-sign with the club once circumstances allow, with the club still under some restrictions on what can be offered to players.

Windass explains why he chose Wrexham after Wednesday exit

Josh Windass signed for newly promoted Wrexham this week after agreeing to leave Hillsborough after five years at the club, where he will forever be remembered as the play-off hero after bagging the winner in extra-time at Wembley in 2023.

The 31-year-old explained the reason why he chose the Welsh side and how new manager Phil Parkinson played a big role in his decision.

“I’m looking forward to getting going,” he said in his first interview with the club. “I spoke to the manager, he obviously showed me his plans for the upcoming season and what he expects from the group. And, yeah, I’ve really bought into what he wants, and I’m looking forward to being here.

“I’d describe myself as honest and hard-working. I like to contribute goals and assists from midfield, and that’s what I’m looking to bring to Wrexham. First and foremost, I want to get into the team and earn the respect of my teammates. I want to be professional, be someone to look up to and then get the team as high up the league as possible.”

Windass won’t have long before he faces his old club again as the Owls travel to the SToK Racecourse in less than a month on 23 August. And the former Owls star man will return to Hillsborough on 31 January 2026.