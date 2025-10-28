It’s understood that a date has been set for Sheffield Wednesday’s hearing after they were charged with breaching English Football League Regulations earlier this year.

Almost five months have passed since the Owls and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, were charged by the EFL on the back of payment issues at the club, and things didn’t get any better in the months that followed as players and staff were regularly left unpaid on payday.

What followed was months of protests and boycotts and the threat of a winding-up order from HMRC, the latter of which eventually forced Chansiri to put the club into administration as his exit began.

Administration brought with it a 12-point deduction that has made their already difficult survival task even greater, but there may well be more points to come off given the amount of breaches that took place over the course of the year.

The date of the aforementioned hearing has not been made public, though it has been set, and the understanding is that it will be heard by an independent disciplinary commission in the near future. That could, of course, lead to another points deduction depending on the end result.

But that won’t be the end of it either, with Chansiri’s ongoing discretions also set to be heard by the EFL’s Club Financial Review Panel. A change in rules over the summer means that the first one has to be sorted before the second. Another deduction could follow, but the hope is that any punishments all take effect during the 2025/26 season so as not to further punish the new owners - whoever they may be.

Wednesday remain under embargo as long as they’re in administration, but that doesn’t change much for the club given the plethora of matters that they’re already embargoed for. And only when all matters are finalised will they be lifted.

As for the ‘fee restriction’ that is in place until 2027, that can be appealed - though suggestions have been that, while a reduction is possible, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Meanwhile, another administrative element to clear up is that of Notice of Withdrawal of Membership… Every club is holder of one share in the league, which serves as a membership - and when a club becomes insolvent the league’s regulations state that notice must be served for the club to transfer that share back to the EFL. They have the ability suspend that - as noted in 6.12.1 of their regulations - and it’s understood that that has been done.

Those close to dealings around the sale of the club remain hopeful that the Owls will be in new hands before the end of the year, however it remains to be seen how long they will be waiting to find out the full extent of any punishments coming their way.

All rules are agreed upon by the clubs themselves, so the EFL have a duty to enforce them even if some may see it as being unfair for new people in charge to have to deal with the fallout from their predecessor. The sense is that any new owner buys a club with everything that came before – good and bad.

So now Wednesday wait. They wait on a new buyer, they wait on further punishments to come, they wait on any appeal process that might ensue, and much more. It’s a miserable state of affairs brought on by one man, but at least he can’t do any more damage now.