Sheffield Wednesday’s depleted squad competed as best as they could throughout another testing week.

Had Sheffield Wednesday emerged from Saturday’s meeting with Coventry City at Hillsborough with their recent unbeaten run still intact, it would have been an achievement worthy of applause.

Coventry arrived at Hillsborough on the back of a 4-0 win over Millwall last Wednesday night that extended their unbeaten start to the campaign to eight matches. They had plundered 22 goals in those opening eight games, including seven in their previous two.

Wednesday, on the other hand, went into the game with the Sky Blues unbeaten in three following a win over Portsmouth (2-0) and draws with QPR (1-1) and Birmingham City (2-2) respectively.

However, free-scoring Coventry promised to offer an entirely different threat - and so it proved. They have been head and shoulders above the rest of their 23 Championship counterparts at the start of this season, and a third five-goal haul of the campaign so far highlighted why.

After pouring everything into a committed and battling performance against Birmingham last Tuesday night, Wednesday never got going against Frank Lampard’s side. In fairness, Henrik Pedersen’s game plan was blown out of the water when Brandon Thomas-Asante stabbed home the opening goal with just three minutes on the clock.

With a limited number of resources available to him, Pedersen named an unchanged team from the one that started at Birmingham - and you could not blame him given how well the Owls had performed. Nevertheless, making just one change to his starting line-up - Jamal Lowe coming in for George Brown against the Blues - over three games in the space of eight days is hardly an ideal situation for any manager looking to keep his team as fresh as possible.

But what can Pedersen do? His options are incredibly limited amid the nature of the club’s ongoing financial crisis.

Asked if three games in a week took its toll on his players at the weekend, Pedersen said: “They have used so much energy, so much mental load to perform again and again. But still I think we are much further on in the physical level. To be 3-0 down was the toughest part.

“Of course we are also fighting from the physical side but the boys have made big, big steps in that direction. The belief and the confidence that they played with after 1-0 and 2-0 was strong from the boys.

“It's important we don't have to evaluate too much for the second half. Of course it was a mentally tough challenge for the boys.”

Wednesday’s fixture list is about to intensify

Based on how quickly Wednesday’s players appeared to tire against Coventry, it is fair to say three-game weeks look as though they will be a problem for the Owls this season. The bad news is they must navigate their way through another one of them on the other side of this international break.

After facing Charlton Athletic at The Valley on October 18, Wednesday will welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on October 22 before hosting Oxford United on October 25. That looks like being another potentially gruelling week for a squad that does not have the capacity for Pedersen to rotate.

Looking further ahead, the first week of November will see Wednesday navigate another three-game week, facing West Bromwich Albion (A), Norwich City (H) and Southampton (A) ahead of the third international break of the season. Another three-game week, starting with the Steel City derby at Hillsborough on November 23, immediately follows the November hiatus.

The first Steel City derby of the season will take place next month. | Sportimage

With a Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday schedule in the Championship a regular theme, it will become an increasing problem for Wednesday and their small squad, and that is even before you account for the possibility of more injuries and suspension-related issues the deeper we get into the season.

Pedersen and his players are offering everything they possibly can to give the supporters something to cling onto out on the pitch, and nobody can question their efforts, but the ruthless, relentless nature of the Championship schedule looks set to take its toll on this group.

Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Coventry was the first time Wednesday had been on the receiving end of a harrowing scoreline this season, and some people believed it would be a regular theme based on how events have panned out over the last few months in S6.

But with the Championship schedule set to intensify in the coming weeks, scorelines of this ilk could, unfortunately, become a more regular occurrence.