Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to three matches when they face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening.

The Owls, who have won just two of their last ten meetings with the Blues, picked up their first home point of the season last time out, drawing 1-1 with QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Wednesday have been good on the road of late, collecting four points from their last two away games, meaning they will take a degree of confidence into their clash with Chris Davies’ side. However, if they are to return to Sheffield with all three points in the bag, they will have to become the first visiting team to win a league game at St Andrew’s since April 2024.

Here is how we think Wednesday could line up against the Blues:

1 . Ethan Horvath Horvath has started every game since arriving on loan from Cardiff City and that trend is poised to continue against Birmingham. He will be eyeing back-to-back away clean sheets. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Dominic Iorfa A steady performer in recent matches, Iorfa will be hoping to build on the rare goal he scored against QPR at the weekend. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo With Ernie Weaver forced off against QPR, Otegbayo might be parachuted into the starting XI and take up residency in the heart of the back-three. | UGC Photo Sales