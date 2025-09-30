Injury concern as striker recalled - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI vs Birmingham City

By George Smith
Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:46 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting a second successive away win when they travel to Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to three matches when they face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening.

The Owls, who have won just two of their last ten meetings with the Blues, picked up their first home point of the season last time out, drawing 1-1 with QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Wednesday have been good on the road of late, collecting four points from their last two away games, meaning they will take a degree of confidence into their clash with Chris Davies’ side. However, if they are to return to Sheffield with all three points in the bag, they will have to become the first visiting team to win a league game at St Andrew’s since April 2024.

Here is how we think Wednesday could line up against the Blues:

Horvath has started every game since arriving on loan from Cardiff City and that trend is poised to continue against Birmingham. He will be eyeing back-to-back away clean sheets.

1. Ethan Horvath

Horvath has started every game since arriving on loan from Cardiff City and that trend is poised to continue against Birmingham. He will be eyeing back-to-back away clean sheets. | UGC

A steady performer in recent matches, Iorfa will be hoping to build on the rare goal he scored against QPR at the weekend.

2. Dominic Iorfa

A steady performer in recent matches, Iorfa will be hoping to build on the rare goal he scored against QPR at the weekend. | UGC

With Ernie Weaver forced off against QPR, Otegbayo might be parachuted into the starting XI and take up residency in the heart of the back-three.

3. Gabriel Otegbayo

With Ernie Weaver forced off against QPR, Otegbayo might be parachuted into the starting XI and take up residency in the heart of the back-three. | UGC

Lowe is one of the very first names on the teamsheet and that is unlikely to change for the trip to St Andrew's.

4. Max Lowe

Lowe is one of the very first names on the teamsheet and that is unlikely to change for the trip to St Andrew's. | UGC

