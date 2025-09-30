Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to three matches when they face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening.
The Owls, who have won just two of their last ten meetings with the Blues, picked up their first home point of the season last time out, drawing 1-1 with QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday.
Wednesday have been good on the road of late, collecting four points from their last two away games, meaning they will take a degree of confidence into their clash with Chris Davies’ side. However, if they are to return to Sheffield with all three points in the bag, they will have to become the first visiting team to win a league game at St Andrew’s since April 2024.
Here is how we think Wednesday could line up against the Blues: