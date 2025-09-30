Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has made the decision to hang up his boots.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

The former Scotland international, who most recently played for Wrexham, helping them clinch promotion to the Championship last season, spent four years at Hillsborough between the summers of 2016 and 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making 136 appearances in Wednesday colours, Fletcher chipped in with 38 goals. His final season at the club - the 2019/20 campaign - saw him score 13 Championship goals in 27 games.

After leaving Hillsborough just over five years ago, the Scot had spells with Stoke City, Dundee United and Wrexham. In total, his senior career saw him rack up 749 club appearances, scoring 189 times.

He also chipped in with ten goals in 33 appearances for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher shares emotional message after confirming retirement decision

Announcing his retirement with an emotional statement on his Instagram page, Fletcher said: “After a lot of thought, I feel the time is right to retire from football. It’s not an easy decision because this game has been my life since I was a boy, but I know in my heart it’s the right moment to close this chapter.

“When I look back, I feel nothing but pride and gratitude. From starting out at Hibs to the journeys with Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and finishing at Wrexham every club has shaped me and given me memories I’ll never forget. I want to thank all the fans who supported me along the way your passion and backing meant the world.

“Pulling on the Scotland shirt was also one of the greatest honours of my career. To represent my country and share the pitch with so many talented lads is something I’ll always treasure. Those moments stay with you forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I owe so much to all my managers and coaches, who taught me lessons not just about football but about life, and to every team-mate I’ve shared a dressing room with I’ve been lucky to call so many of you friends.

“But above all, I want to thank my family. My wife and kids have been my biggest strength through all the highs and the tough times too the moves, the injuries, the sacrifices. I also want to give special thanks to my mum and my sister, who have been there for me every step of the way, and to my agent Scott Fisher, who has guided and supported me throughout my career. None of this would have been possible without their love, loyalty and encouragement, and I’ll always be grateful.

“Football has given me more than I ever dreamed of, and I step away with a full heart, proud of what I’ve achieved, and excited for whatever comes next.Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone who has been part of my journey.

“Fletch.”