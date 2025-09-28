Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen has had no choice but to put plenty of faith in the club’s young players.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen praised the selflessness of his young players following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with QPR at Hillsborough.

As a result of naming an unchanged XI from the previous weekend’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, Pedersen handed out consecutive Championship starts to promising youngsters Ernie Weaver and George Brown, and a third league start in a row to Manchester United loanee Harry Amass.

Despite being that little bit more experienced than his aforementioned colleagues, fellow youngster Bailey Cadamarteri, 20, was also named in the starting XI for the sixth time in Wednesday’s opening seven Championship games this term.

Each of the four aforementioned players all played their part in helping Wednesday produce an encouraging performance that saw them earn their first home point of the campaign.

And Pedersen was only too happy to acknowledge the leadership qualities the Wednesday youngsters have brought to the table, insisting they have put side before self as they attempt to remain regular starters at Hillsborough.

Pedersen praises Owls’ leadership

"I think in general the boys are investing a lot, and they are investing a lot with the focus for the team, not for themselves," said Pedersen.

"That means when the basic is that you want to give something instead of you want to get something, then you see a lot of leaders who are running around the pitch because they all want to make a difference for the team. They all want to support their neighbour in the team.

"That is why there are a lot of small leadership players in this team today, so it is great to see."