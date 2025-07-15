Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that casino brand, Mr Vegas, will be their front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 campaign.

The company will take over from Mockba, who were on the front of last season’s kit, however are no stranger to the club having been a sponsor the back of the 2024/25 shirts. The news was confirmed by the club this afternoon on their official website.

“The Owls are delighted to announce Mr Vegas as the club’s new principal front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 season,” they said. “Mr Vegas – the vibrant online casino brand operated by Immense Group – will feature on the front of the Wednesday players’ shirts, with its logo taking pride of place within the kit design for the upcoming campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday’s new front-of-shirt sponsor

“MrVegas.com is one of the fastest-growing, award-winning online casinos. With the largest selection of games available on the market and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Mr Vegas gives players the confidence of an online casino with strict safeguards in place for safety and protection.”

Speaking on the deal, the Owls’ Commercial Manager, James Todd, said, “It’s fantastic to welcome Mr Vegas as our front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 season. Our partnership with Mr Vegas has already delivered brilliant activations – from the ‘Ultimate Day Out’ competition ahead of the Steel City derby to ticket and hospitality giveaways that really resonated with fans.

“As always, any marketing activity will align with our strong stance on promoting responsible and regulated gambling. Mr Vegas is a fun, exciting brand, and we look forward to another season of engaging and rewarding experiences for the Wednesday faithful.”

Finally, the club went on to add, “It’s fantastic to welcome you back to Hillsborough, Mr Vegas! Supporters should note that the shirts do not have our new principal front-of-shirt sponsor, Mr Vegas’ logo but there will be an opportunity to apply the logo at a later date for those that wish to do so.”

