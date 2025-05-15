Sheffield Wednesday have offered fresh contracts to three senior players heading into the summer.

The Owls secured a solid midtable finish in the 2024/25 season, building on a dramatic survival effort the campaign previously. The Summer arrives in a flux of uncertainty at the club over the future of manager Danny Röhl, though the release of their retained list for the coming season has answered questions on the make-up of the squad heading into what promises to be a busy few months.

Wednesday have confirmed new contract offers have been tabled to skipper Barry Bannan, as well as Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo. The three are coming to the end of their current deals at S6 and will mull over what the club have to offer looking towards the new campaign.

Skipper Bannan is a club legend at Hillsborough, having played across 10 seasons while racking up a mammoth 447 appearances. Speaking earlier in the campaign, he reiterated his desire to continue his career with Wednesday and at the age of 35 looks likely to finish his career with the club. He always seemed relaxed about his future.

He told The Star in March: “I know the chairman very well now and you don’t tend to get new contracts during the season, it’s obviously dealt with at the end of the season when the job is done, so I feel fine. A lot of people worry about getting injured or whatever but it’s football. I’ve been around it long enough to know that I just have to concentrate and perform until the end of the season.”

His fellow Scot Paterson is another long-term Wednesday player, having arrived ahead of the 2020/21 season from Cardiff City. Some 186 appearances later he has become something of a fan favourite at Hillsborough for his whole-hearted efforts in a number of positions - and fought his way to key figure status late in on in the most recent campaign having earlier spent time on the edges of Röhl’s plans.

Another popular figure, Famewo started the season as one of Wednesday’s standout players on the left of central defence and looked in some of his best Owls form until an injury stunted his progress. Should he re-sign, he’ll be looking to build on that and add big numbers to his 73 outings in Owls colours.

All three players played an important role in the club’s League One promotion in 2023 and have continued to make an impact in the Championship. Including loanees, 10 players were released from their time with Wednesday in the retained list announcement, while three saw their contract extensions triggered.