Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that 10 players will be leaving the club this summer.

The Star reported earlier today that Spaniard, Pol Valentin, was due to depart Hillsborough after two seasons at the club, and now that news has been confirmed alongside confirmation that six others have been released. Three other players, meanwhile, will return to their parent clubs.

It brings to an end the speculation surrounding the players as the deadline for informing them about the decisions on their future loomed, and pending exits don’t spring up too many surprises.

Sheffield Wednesday player exits

A statement from the Owls read, “Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin and Mallik Wilks are released following the expiry of their current contracts.

“Loanees James Beadle, Ibrahim Cissoko and Shea Charles return to their parent clubs... The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”

The exits of Marvin Johnson and Michael Ihiekwe in particular will be noted given the role that the pair played in Wednesday’s promotion season getting out of League One, while Valentin made a big impact last season as part of the club’s great escape.

Armstrong, Hatsuse and Hamer leave with 17 appearances between them, and Wilks’ departure is no surprise after he spent the season out on loan with Rotherham United.