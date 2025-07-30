Long-serving Sheffield Wednesday coach, Neil Thompson, says that he’s leaving the club to spend more time with his family.

‘Thommo’ has became part of the furniture at Hillsborough since joining the club during Gary Megson’s tenure, taking on a host of different roles including spells as interim manager, over the course of the last 15 years.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that he would be leaving the Owls alongside Danny Röhl and other members of the technical team, but for Thompson it appears to be more of a personal decision after spending almost half a century doing preseason camps and the campaign that followed. His role as player-manager at York City, Scarborough and Boston United meant that he’s never actually had much of a break.

Now, he says, he’s hoping to step away from the game a bit, and while he admits that it was a tough decision to make, he feels like it’s the right one.

Why Neil Thompson is leaving Sheffield Wednesday

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Sheffield Wednesday for a fantastic 14-and-a-half years,” he told the club’s website. “It doesn’t seem two minutes since I got the call from Gary Megson’s assistant Chris Evans to come up and have a chat about joining Wednesday. I’d been in talks with another club, but I got called here, met Gary and signed up.

“Now, all these years later, my decision to retire from full-time coaching has been on my mind for some time and I felt it was right to step back at the end of last season... I’ve had 45 seasons on the bounce since I left school in terms of playing and coaching! I’m going to go back doing part-time work somewhere in the future, two or three days a week, once I’ve had some time out.

“I’ve had a lot of support from my wife Jill and my family, and I thought it was time to give them some time back. It was a big decision, because when you’ve been in football for so long, it’s hard to put down, it’s quite addictive!”

He finished by saying, “I want to thank all the support staff and players I’ve worked with, and of course the supporters, that goes without saying. The club has incredible support and we’ve achieved some brilliant things. I know I’ll be back at Hillsborough, watching a game in future. It’s going to be weird, I’ll miss it, but I’m ready for the next chapter. I just hope my experience has helped along the way. Thank you.”

Thompson leaves the club alongside Röhl, Sascha Lense and Chris Powell, as well as Sal Bibbo after he took on the goalkeeper coach job at Rangers earlier in the summer. Henrik Pedersen is in charge of training in the meantime, and is expected to take on the role of manager in the near future.

