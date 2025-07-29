Danny Röhl has today left his position as manager of Sheffield Wednesday, as predicted by The Star on Monday evening.

The saga regarding the Owls’ German manager has been one that’s lingered on for months, with Röhl having been linked with a whole host of clubs both in England and Germany following his impressive efforts whilst at Hillsborough. Earlier in the summer it seemed clear that he’d move on eventually, but then he returned to Middlewood Road after missing the first two weeks of preseason - throwing matters back up into the air once again.

Now, though, a line has finally been drawn under the matter, with the club now confirming his departure after The Star reported last night that terms had almost been agreed that would see him leave Hillsborough after 20 months in charge. Henrik Pedersen is expected to take over as manager.

In a statement released by the club, they said, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm the departure of manager Danny Röhl by mutual consent. The German coach joined the Owls in October 2023 and oversaw a successful survival mission to maintain our Championship status in his maiden season at Hillsborough.

“Wednesday then consolidated the following term, with Röhl steering the club to a mid-table finish in the second tier. Sascha Lense, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Sal Bibbo have also departed S6... Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Danny and his backroom team for their services and wish them well for the future.”

Reports from the Athletic have suggested that Röhl is leaving the club for free, giving him the chance to weigh up his options elsewhere, just months after the Owls had the chance to agree terms that would have seen them receive compensation for his departure.

In total, Röhl took charge of 89 games during his spell in South Yorkshire, winning 34, losing 36 and drawing 19. There were 122 goals scored and 137 conceded. Where he ends up next remains to be seen.

Wednesday only have 12 days until their first game of the 2025/25 season, away at Leicester City, and are yet to sign a single new player for the campaign ahead. The Owls have a senior squad consisting of just 10 players over the age of 21, and currently have no club captain due to terms not being agreed yet on a new contract for Barry Bannan.

