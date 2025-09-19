Sheffield Wednesday could welcome two players back from injury before the next international break comes around.

The Owls are having a tough time of things at present, and Henrik Pedersen saw his options become fewer once again this week as both Reece Johnson and Olaf Kobacki picked up injuries that’ll keep them out for a little while. An injury to Pierce Charles earlier in the season saw them require an emergency loan to bring in Ethan Horvath, and Nathaniel Chalobah was forced off on the opening day after getting on the scoresheet.

Wednesday take on Portsmouth this weekend and won’t have any players back in contention from those that have missed out recently, but a couple of them may be able to return before the next break in a couple of weeks’ time.

Sheffield Wednesday’s injury latest

Speaking to The Star, he said, “Maybe Reece will come back, and possibly Chalobah also, hopefully they’ll come back, but other than those two I don’t think there will be others.”

Wednesday have plenty of players out of action at the moment, from senior pros like Di’Shon Bernard to young regulars such as Pierce Charles, on top of the young academy graduates that have sustained issues since stepping up into the first team. Gui Siqueira’s is the worst of them, with the defender having been ruled out for the rest of the season.

But Pedersen is trying to use a different mindset as he continues to prepare his players for a long season ahead, and is opting for a courage over fear approach.

He went on to add, “Of course it’s a challenge (with the injuries), but the thing is that it’s always about which mindset you’re going. Either with fear for the injury, or with courage to make them stronger so they can play more. I’m a big believer in courage, and I’m a big believer in making them stronger.

“Like how we trained today… We have to go to the maximum on Matchday -2, because it doesn’t help to go to a maximum for too long today, and then they’re tired on Saturday. In a week like this it’s difficult to do a lot.”

On top of Bernard, Charles, Siqueira, Johnson, Chalobah, Bruno Fernandes and Kobacki, there are also others like Mackenzie Maltby and Devlan Moses who have also been sidelined and kept from getting in on the youthful nature of things in recent weeks.

Now, with Chalobah potentially back in the near future, Pedersen will be hoping that his injury list at Middlewood Road can start getting smaller instead of growing further.

