Sheffield Wednesday will have two more players out of action when they take on Portsmouth this weekend, and they’ll both be unavailable for a while.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Olaf Kobacki and Reece Johnson were forced off in the first half of the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town over the weekend, and now it has been confirmed that the pair face spell on the sidelines as they recover from groin and foot injuries respectively.

It’s another blow for Henrik Pedersen, who is already working with a threadbare squad at Wednesday, and he’ll have some big decisions to make over the weekend when they make the long trip down to Fratton Park. He’s not entirely flush for options when it comes to making his picks on a matchday, and the latest knocks reduce his options even further - and it’ll remain that way for a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday have two more injury concerns

Speaking to the media today, he gave an update on the duo saying, “Olaf has a problem with his right groin, and I think he’ll be out until after the next international break. And then we have Reece, who needs stitches in his foot after the tackle on Tuesday evening - so he’ll also be out for one, two, maybe three weeks. I think that’s the newest update.”

Wednesday have a pretty hefty list of injuries at the moment, with Pierce Charles, Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah, Gui Siqueira and Bruno Fernandes all still unavailable for selection. Pedersen is unable to bring any new players in due to the club’s current embargoes, so what he’s got is what he’s got for the foreseeable future.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join