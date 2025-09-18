Double injury blow for Sheffield Wednesday as duo ruled out for weeks ahead of Portsmouth clash
Both Olaf Kobacki and Reece Johnson were forced off in the first half of the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town over the weekend, and now it has been confirmed that the pair face spell on the sidelines as they recover from groin and foot injuries respectively.
It’s another blow for Henrik Pedersen, who is already working with a threadbare squad at Wednesday, and he’ll have some big decisions to make over the weekend when they make the long trip down to Fratton Park. He’s not entirely flush for options when it comes to making his picks on a matchday, and the latest knocks reduce his options even further - and it’ll remain that way for a few weeks.
Sheffield Wednesday have two more injury concerns
Speaking to the media today, he gave an update on the duo saying, “Olaf has a problem with his right groin, and I think he’ll be out until after the next international break. And then we have Reece, who needs stitches in his foot after the tackle on Tuesday evening - so he’ll also be out for one, two, maybe three weeks. I think that’s the newest update.”
Wednesday have a pretty hefty list of injuries at the moment, with Pierce Charles, Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah, Gui Siqueira and Bruno Fernandes all still unavailable for selection. Pedersen is unable to bring any new players in due to the club’s current embargoes, so what he’s got is what he’s got for the foreseeable future.
