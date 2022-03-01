Sheffield Wednesday name strong XI with two changes against Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday have made two changes as they prepare to face Burton Albion this evening.
It’s unknown at this point in time whether George Byers surprise absence from the XI is down to an injury concern or whether he’s been rested, while Saido Berahino’s exit from the starting line-up appears to be tactical as he takes his place on the bench for the game against the Brewers.
It’s likely that Sam Hutchinson will move into the midfield as Lewis Gibson comes in to replace Byers, while the second change sees Berahino replaced by Sylla Sow as he looks to get another goal at Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Liam Palmer, Lewis Gibson, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson, Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt, Jordan Storey, Sylla Sow.
Burton Albion XI: Ben Garratt, John Brayford, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Deji Oshilaja, Adlene Guedioura, Joe Powell, Gassan Ahadme, Sam Hughes, Oumar Niasse, William Kokolo, Tom Hamer.