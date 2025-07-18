Alexander Asaba, the son of former Sheffield United favourite, Carl, is spending some time on trial at Sheffield Wednesday.

Not much is known about the youngster, aside from the fact that he was recently playing for Gillingham’s academy, and the teenager is now hoping to showcase his quality in South Yorkshire in an attempt to land himself a deal.

Asaba, whose dad was a Steel City derby scorer against the Owls during his playing days, turned out for a young Wednesday side as they beat Frickley Athletic 4-1 this month, with Devlan Moses and George Brown getting two each at Westfield Lane.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking at new youth players

It remains to be seen if he will turn out for the Owls once more when they take on Stocksbridge Park Steels at Bracken Moor this evening, but there is a likelihood that there will be at least some new faces present given the fact that many members of the Wednesday U21s are currently training with the senior side at Middlewood Road.

The Owls face the Steels at 7pm tonight, with what has been described as a ‘Wednesday XI’ taking on the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit.

Another Wednesday XI will take on Lincoln United tomorrow afternoon, followed by games against Derby County on July 26th, Scarborough Athletic on August 1st and Grimsby Town on August 2nd - teams will be made up of U18s, U21s and a mix of the two.

Meanwhile, there have been no official first team friendlies confirmed by the Owls, however they are set to play Mansfield Town at a ‘neutral venue’ and behind-closed-doors on July 26th at 3pm.

