The Dons gave themselves an uphill battle after a poor start which saw them concede three goals inside the opening 30 minutes on Saturday night.

Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory and Barry Bannan had put Wednesday in complete control at Stadium MK .

But Troy Parrott reduced the deficit before half time and Scott Twine set up a nervy finish when he converted a free-kick in the sixth minute of stoppage time after 10 minutes were added on at the end of the second half.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Manning said: “The first 20 minutes were a little unlike us.

“It shows, when you play against good, experienced players, if you get the margins wrong, you end up like we did – 3-0 down – and then you’re chasing the game.

"What we see second half is spirit, character, never say die, which sums the lads up.

"We know they will fight right until the end but they (Sheffield Wednesday) had something to defend, so of course they are going to sit in like that.

"I thought we had some good chances in the second half. Twiney (Twine) had another one earlier that he put straight at the keeper, Conor (Coventry) hit the post, there was the one Hiram (Boateng) reversed to Troy, which I’m not sure he was really expecting. It was another really good opportunity.

“Arguably it could have been more than 10 minutes, that's probably the biggest frustration I think from me emotionally second half is just how the game was managed.”

Manning added: “They have got a really experienced, senior group of players that have played at a really high level, we must not forget that.

“But on the same point, you get frustrated with the officials for how they manage it. It’s difficult, they can add the minutes on at the end but it’s that appreciation on the momentum.