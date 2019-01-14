Sheffield Wednesday midfield duo in doubt for Luton Town match

Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Hutchinson and Joey Pelupessy are both ‘fifty-fifty’for tomorrow’s FA Cup match against Luton Town, according to caretaker manager Steve Agnew.

Midfielder Hutchinson picked up a knock in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium and has been unable to train, while Pelupessy is struggling with an ankle complaint.

Owls Sam Hutchinson stops Hull City's Evandro. Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s match, Agnew said:

“Sam Hutchinson is struggling.

“He is fifty-fifty at the moment, he took one hell of a whack and he is sore this morning so he couldn’t train.

“We’ll have a look at that one tomorrow morning.”

Hutchinson was forced off early in the first half of Wednesday’s match against Luton at Hillsborough with a knock, but played the full 90 minutes against Nigel Adkins’ Hull.

And Agnew might have another midfielder to worry about after he revealed Joey Pelupessy could also miss the game at Luton.

“Joey Pelupessy has had a sore ankle.

“He made the weekend but he rocked his ankle at the back end of last week and he’s still sore so there’s a doubt with Joey.”

Agnew also confirmed that Keiren Westwood is a doubt after the Owls’ goalkeeper sustained a toe injury in the match with Hull, and will be assessed before tomorrow’s game.

The Owls’ trip to Kenilworth Road will be their second of three matches this week, with a Championship tie against Wigan Athletic next on the cards at Hillsborough this weekend.