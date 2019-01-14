Keiren Westwood to have scan before Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup replay at Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is a doubt for tomorrow’s FA Cup third round replay at Luton Town after picking up a toe injury in Saturday’s defeat to Hull City.

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew confirmed that Westwood would be assessed later in advance of the trip to Kenilworth Road before making a decision on whether the goalkeeper will start.

Sheffield Wednesday's Keiren Westwood.

Westwood made a strong return to the Owls first team in their 3-0 defeat to Hull City and was forced to make a string of first half saves to keep Wednesday in the game.

Despite conceding a penalty early in the second half the shot stopper received praise from Agnew, who revealed Westwood had picked up a sore toe during the match.

“Keiren, who made some terrific saves, has a sore toe.

“He has gone for a scan so at the minute there is a doubt with Keiren.

“So if that was the case then we have an adequate replacement in Cameron [Dawson].

“He’s limping around this morning so we’ll have a look later this afternoon or early tomorrow morning.”

Dawson and Westwood have shared responsibilities as first choice goalkeeper this season, after the latter fell out of favour under previous manager Jos Luhukay.

Following Luhukay’s sacking however, Westwood resumed his role between the sticks and only made way for Dawson in the last FA Cup match against Luton at Hillsborough.

A fourth round trip to Stamford Bridge to play holder Chelsea lies in wait for the winners of tomorrow night’s match.