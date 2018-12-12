Sheffield Wednesday: Midfield ace says Cameron Dawson has been club's “best player for months”

Cameron Dawson has been Wednesday's best player for months, according to one of his colleagues.

Adam Reach believes the talented young stopper will quickly bounce back from his mistake in last week's South Yorkshire derby.

Dawson made a handling error on a Richie Towell shot that propelled Rotherham United into a 2-1 lead at Hillsborough.

Thankfully the blunder didn't prove fatal and Lucas Joao scored his second of the game shortly afterwards to salvage a point for the hosts.

Reach refused to be critical of Dawson and says the 23-year-old will quickly bounce back from the episode.

"The second goal, Cammy knows he should probably have done slightly better." Reach said.

"But Cammy has arguably been our best player for the last couple of months.

"He won Player of the Month - the fans have got behind him after some criticism he received, and he has been fantastic.

"Cammy is the same as everyone, you just need to put that game behind you.

"There’s no point in thinking about it all week.

"Cameron has played a lot of games this season, he’s had more good games than bad games, so he will bounce back from this."

Reach also had warm words for hitman Joao, who is Wednesday's top scorer this term.

The Portuguese now has eight for the season - just one shy of the nine he notched last year.

Reach says that he and his peers need to follow the example of Joao and help the Owls get back on track after an awful run of just one win in nine games.

"Lucas is showing the form we all know he can play to," said Reach, who himself has six goals so far this campaign.

"When he operates well he can score the goals which keep you in games, and that’s what he is doing."

"It’s time for all the other boys in the squad to start pulling their finger out and score goals - myself included - and get out of this."

