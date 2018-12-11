Sheffield Wednesday fans forum is fully subscribed

Sheffield Wednesday have changed the venue for the fans' forum on Thursday, December 20 due to "unprecedented demand".

The Championship club have confirmed the event has been switched from Hillsborough to the Octagon Centre.

The forum is fully subscribed, with over 1,000 Wednesdayites set to be in attendance.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri will host the forum and has promised to "be as open and transparent as he realistically can and wishes for as many supporters as possible who wish to attend to do so".

A statement released by the club read: “Supporters who successfully re-applied through the Owls’ online ticket office will receive a confirmation email, with which they can gain entry to the Octagon on the evening.”

Doors open at 6pm and the event is scheduled to get underway at 7pm.

There is plenty of doom and gloom around Hillsborough, with the first-team having fallen from sixth to 17th after recording just one victory from their last nine matches.

Furious Wednesdayites chanted for manager Jos Luhukay to be sacked in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw to Rotherham United. It was the second match in a row supporters have called for Luhukay's head.

Fans have also expressed their concern over the club's financial situation and ticket pricing strucutre.