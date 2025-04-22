Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick, said Sheffield Wednesday’s second half performance made the game ‘too stretched’ for his side on Monday.

Boro could’ve been home and dry on Monday afternoon after Finn Azaz opened the scoring and Tommy Conway stepped up to take a penalty to make it 2-0, however Pierce Charles saved the spotkick - and the rebound - before a revitalised Wednesday came out in the second half to turn things around.

Josh Windass got the equaliser before Anthony Musaba bundled home a scrappy winner as 90 minutes came to a close, and left the visitors ruing missed opportunities both on and off the field as both of the teams above them - Bristol City and Coventry City - were also beaten.

Carrick admitted that his side didn’t ‘help ourselves’ as the Owls came into things in the second stanza, but refused to blame the penalty miss as the reason for defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday’s latest turnaround

“We got too stretched,” he said afterwards, as quoted by Teesside Live. “The pitch became too big in terms of the shape. We got stretched and didn't control it as well. It was similar to Millwall, we controlled it in the first half and played well but it got away from us in the second half.

“It didn't totally get away from us. We still had opportunities and should have got something out of the game. Fine margins. There's all sorts of different reasons. A lot of it is understanding and managing the game and what's needed in certain moments. We didn't necessarily help ourselves today.

“It’s about understanding what to do at certain points in the game, reading the changes as the game evolves and what’s needed. First half, largely, I thought we were really good and did a lot of things that we hope and want to do. But as the game evolves and they go for it a bit more, the pitch becomes that bit more stretched. We’ve got to find a way of gaining control again and making good decisions within that.

“Their second goal sums it up, it's taken three deflections and ended up in our goal. We can't get too focused on one moment. It's more the whole thing. There was a long time after that to do something about it and we were in control. We had chances.”