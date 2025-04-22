Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Windass scored his 52nd goal for Sheffield Wednesday when he equalised against Middlesbrough on Monday.

The Owls attacker got his 12th of the season as he helped the Owls turn things around to beat Boro 2-1 in their penultimate Hillsborough game of the 2024/25 campaign, and it was a strike that took him level on goals with former Wednesday favourite, Marcus Tudgay.

Windass now needs just one more goal to make him the club’s outright top goalscorer this century, and it would also point him joint 30th in the club’s list of all-time top goalscorers since they were formed back in 1867. His 52nd also puts him level with Eddie Quigley and Colin Dobson, both of whom hit 52 in the mid-1900s.

Josh Windass is among Wednesday’s best of the modern era

What’s possibly more impressive than the tally itself are the facts that the Owls’ number 11 often isn’t used as a striker, being utilised in midfield more often than not, and that he did it in 31 games fewer than his nearest modern day counterpart, Tudgay. A 53rd would take him level with Brian Joicey.

There are question marks as to what lies ahead for Windass given that his current contract will expire at the end of the season, but at the very least he has two more games to add to his tally before the campaign comes to an end. Saturday’s fixture at Hillsborough will be the last of 2024/25 on home soil.

Wednesday face Portsmouth and Watford in their final two matches, and after that it remains to be seen whether their top scorer for this season will be off to pastures new or not.