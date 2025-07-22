Michael Smith has signed for Preston North End days after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, as previously reported by The Star.

The Star reported on Tuesday that the Lilywhites were making a move to try and sign the 33-year-old forward after he had his contract at Hillsborough terminated by mutual consent, and now it has been confirmed that he’s penned a contract at Deepdale until 2027.

“Preston North End are delighted to announce the signing of Michael Smith on a two-year deal,” they announced. “The striker arrives at Deepdale following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, where he scored 32 goals, eight of which came during the 2024/25 season.

“Michael has extensive experience playing in the Sky Bet EFL, having made 161 appearances in the Championship and almost 600 in all competitions across his career... He has been a key player for the Owls in recent years, prior to his departure from Hillsborough last week, and he now becomes PNE’s seventh summer signing.”

Meanwhile, the Preston manager, Paul Heckingbottom, said of the signing, “Smudge is a player we know all about from his vast experience in the EFL. He’s a really intelligent footballer and a brilliant finisher who adds something different to our team with the way he plays.

“He’ll give us a real focal point at the top end of the pitch and he’s a striker who has a proven knack of being in the right place at the right time.”

The striker played 127 times for Wednesday during this spell in blue and white, getting 46 goals and assists along the way, and became a popular figure at the club prior to his departure. He’ll be remembered best for his role in the promotion season of 2022/23 when he was a huge part of the Owls’ climb out of League One.

