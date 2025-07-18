Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Michael Smith, has paid tribute to the club’s supporters following his Owls exit.

The experienced forward was one of two players were left Wednesday this week, with the 33-year-old and his fellow attacker, Josh Windass, both having their contracts terminated by mutual consent.

‘Smudge’ had a successful time at Hillsborough, proving to be an excellent signing after being snapped up as a free agent from Rotherham United, and he leaves with 32 goals, 14 assists, one incredibly memorable promotion and a flawless penalty record. Taking to social media tonight he thanked supporters for their backing, and finished with a poignant message given the current circumstances around the club.

Michael Smith loved his time with Sheffield Wednesday’s fans

“Owls,” he wrote. “I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single one of you for the support I have received over the last three years. Hillsborough has felt like home for me and my family, all thanks to you.

“Having my daughters belt out Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday on match days and to walk out with them on the last home game meant everything to me. We've shared some unbelievable memories together that will honestly last a lifetime.

To the staff and players who I've had the pleasure of getting to know personally and build friendships with, thank you for everything. I wish you all the best in the future. Your club has and always will be about the fans, Smudge.”

Smith has been linked with a host of clubs who are keen to try and wrap up a deal to sign him, including MK Dons - managed by his former Rotherham United manager, Paul Warne - and Blackpool.

