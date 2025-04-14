Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxford United inflicted the latest home defeat on Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend, with several of the Owls’ players carrying knocks.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Danny Röhl revealed during the week that no fewer than six senior players had question marks hanging over them heading into the clash, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Michael Smith and Olaf Kobacki absent from the squad altogether. Substitutions were made in-game to a similar theme, with strong performers Stuart Armstrong and Yan Valery brought off with condition in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan’s absence has already been explained, with Röhl reporting his ankle injury ‘does not look good’ and citing a whirlwind last 18 months in which the 35-year-old has played a near ever-present role. On Smith and Kobacki, the Owls boss suggested to The Star that while the pair could have been wheeled out, a close call was made to offer minutes to other players.

He said: “I made the decision on Smudge and Olaf, they had small issues but I said 'OK, we will give others some minutes' and we bring Charlie in, Ike in, all of these players. We want to manage the squad and give some minutes.

“Sometimes you see which players run, run and fight and which players need more of a push. It is about how you attack, how you sprint to the ball in the pressing, you can not do it one time. It was not good enough from our side and our demanding should be higher - it is higher. We have to show more.”