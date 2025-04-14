Why Sheffield Wednesday pair were left out of squad for Oxford United defeat
Manager Danny Röhl revealed during the week that no fewer than six senior players had question marks hanging over them heading into the clash, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Michael Smith and Olaf Kobacki absent from the squad altogether. Substitutions were made in-game to a similar theme, with strong performers Stuart Armstrong and Yan Valery brought off with condition in mind.
Bannan’s absence has already been explained, with Röhl reporting his ankle injury ‘does not look good’ and citing a whirlwind last 18 months in which the 35-year-old has played a near ever-present role. On Smith and Kobacki, the Owls boss suggested to The Star that while the pair could have been wheeled out, a close call was made to offer minutes to other players.
He said: “I made the decision on Smudge and Olaf, they had small issues but I said 'OK, we will give others some minutes' and we bring Charlie in, Ike in, all of these players. We want to manage the squad and give some minutes.
“Sometimes you see which players run, run and fight and which players need more of a push. It is about how you attack, how you sprint to the ball in the pressing, you can not do it one time. It was not good enough from our side and our demanding should be higher - it is higher. We have to show more.”
