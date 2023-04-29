News you can trust since 1887
Watch Michael Smith’s hattrick of goals as Sheffield Wednesday beat Shrewsbury Town

Sheffield Wednesday beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0 thanks to a hattrick from Michael Smith.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

The Owls take on Shrewsbury this afternoon as they look for three more points to equal a club record points tally of 93, though they’re hoping for big favours elsewhere in order to take their hopes of automatic promotion into the final day.

Darren Moore suggested in the week that Windass could make his long-awaited return to acton after recovering from his foot injury, and the attacker has been spotted at Montgomery Waters Meadow ahead of the crucial encounter in Shropshire.

There will be no George Byers between now and the end of the campaign after his hamstring injury ruled him out, meaning that only Reece James and Jack Hunt are on the list of injured players that haven’t yet had their seasons ended.

Windass only makes the bench this afternoon, but there’s a return to the XI for Michael Ihiekwe for the first time since his injury against Mansfield Town last year, and Dennis Adeniran is back as well - Aden Flint and Jaden Brown make way.

The Owls took an early lead after a brilliantly worked goal that was finished off by the Owls’ top scorer...

He was at it again early in the second half, heading home his second.

Then it was three!

Here’s how the teams line up:

