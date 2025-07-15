Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith remains a player admired by a number of EFL clubs, The Star understands.

The former Rotherham United man, who has scored 32 goals and has provided 14 assists across his 127 appearances for the Owls, saw an extension clause in his contract enacted over the summer and the 33-year-old is set to take his Wednesday career into a fourth season - as things stand.

Smith has been the subject of long-held admiration from newly-promoted Championship outfit Wrexham in recent windows, with Wednesday having rejected advances from the Welsh club both last summer and in January. The Star understands that Wrexham’s interest remains and is told that a number of other clubs through the divisions are monitoring his potential availability amid continued chaos at Hillsborough.

One admiring club that will come of little surprise is MK Dons. The ambitious League Two side are managed by Smith’s former Millers boss Paul Warne and are setting about building a new project around which the Dons manager has spoken about the need for fresh impetus up top.

Another familiar manager believed to be keeping a close eye on Smith’s availability is Steve Bruce at Blackpool. The League One Tangerines are another side who have been active in the summer window and have already moved to bring in ex-Owls defender and close friend of Smith Michael Ihiekwe. Ex-Owls recruitment chief David Downes, now steering things at Bloomfield Road, was at Hillsborough when the pair were brought in from the New York Stadium.

Smith found himself brought in and out of the Owls starting line-up throughout last season but offered a hugely important contribution in their achievement of a mid-table placing, scoring eight times and offering four assists.

Crisis club Wednesday are back in pre-season training at Middlewood Road this week with a squad looking lean in numbers after the departures of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama. The Star revealed on Monday evening that the club were awaiting an incoming transfer fee in their attempts to fulfil the full outstanding payment of wages to players and staff. Interest remains in a number of their players and it is unknown whether further player sales are to expected.

