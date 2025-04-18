Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday were forced into a late switch of personnel just minutes ahead of their Championship clash at Stoke City.

The news was confirmed by the club after in-form defender Michael Ihiekwe was seen leaving the warm-up early at the bet365 Stadium. Ihiekwe had been cited as a touch-and-go selection for the match by manager Danny Röhl in his pre-match press conference. It’s understood the final decision to choose him as a starter was made on Friday morning.

But the 32-year-old centre-half felt a discomfort during their pre-match preparations and had to be pulled out of the squad altogether. Dominic Iorfa replaced him in the 11, with travelling extra Gabriel Otegbayo pulled onto the substitutes bench as defensive cover. The exact nature of Ihiekwe’s injury is as of yet unknown.

The injury means Ihiekwe will miss his first bit of football for any reason for the first time since late January. The former Rotherham United man stepped back into a key role in the side after a raft of defensive injuries and was nominated for the EFL Championship player of the month award for March.