Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday defender close to completing deal to join former Owls boss
The experienced defender, who signed for the Owls in a whirlwind free transfer switch from near-neighbours Rotherham United in the summer of 2022, played his final Wednesday match in the last day draw at Watford last month.
Confirmed to be among those leaving the club on the Owls’ released and retained list, the former Liverpool academy man was quickly revealed by The Star to be of interest to a host of League One clubs. He played 82 times across all competitions for Wednesday and played an important role not only in their dramatic promotion from League One in 2023, but in their equally historic survival effort the season after and in their progressive midtable effort last time out.
With fellow departing defender Pol Valentin confirmed to have secured his next move by signing a three-year deal with Preston North End, The Star can reveal that Ihiekwe is closing in on his next career destination, with an expectation he will complete a free agent switch to League One side Blackpool in the coming days.
The Tangerines are managed by former Owls boss Steve Bruce, with ex-Owls recruitment chief David Downes working alongside him on summer deals in the role of sporting director. The Star revealed last week that Blackpool were among the clubs interested in signing Ihiekwe, with Port Vale and Huddersfield Town also believed to have shown admiration.
Ihiekwe served as a popular figure at Hillsborough both with supporters and within in changing room.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.