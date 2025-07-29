Short Sheffield Wednesday meeting spells end for Danny Röhl as he says goodbyes
The meeting spells the end of a tumultuous final few months as Owls boss in which the German reported for pre-season late having told Wednesday hierarchy of his intention to leave the club as far back as early April. The saga around Röhl’s future was punctuated by a difficult relationship with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri and on his return to Middlewood Road saw players seek clear-the-air talks with their manager over his handling of the summer.
Röhl has taken the lead on most training sessions and has overseen their last three behind-closed-doors friendly run-outs since his return to the club. After some senior players expressed an initial reticence to his re-joining the camp, it’s believed they have taken to training well, though some reservations remained.
Last night Wednesday players were notified of an early morning meeting at Middlewood Road, with The Star having revealed a settlement between manager and club pertaining to his release from his contract had been all but reached. The meeting is believed to have been short in length and saw Röhl express his gratitude to his players, who achieved a historic survival effort in his first months as a manager before registering a safe mid-table placing last time out in which home form ultimately cost them a run at the play-off positions.
Having been the subject of an official approach from then-Premier League side Southampton last December, the 36-year-old was linked with interest from a host of clubs over the summer. Discussions between the two camps around the terms of his exit were reported by The Star earlier this summer and continued throughout, it is understood.
His return to Sheffield came in the days after his assistant coach Henrik Pedersen was awarded a fresh contract amid the understanding he was ready to step into the German’s shoes once the terms of his exit were agreed. It is expected Pedersen will officially replace Röhl as the Owls boss.
The Star has reason to believe Röhl’s departure from the club could be officially announced as early as this morning. Wednesday kick off their Championship campaign in less than two weeks when they make the trip to Leicester City.
