Jos Luhukay makes frank admission as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to face Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has ordered his players to toughen up mentally as they look to get their season back on track.

Luhukay, under increasing pressure following three successive Championship defeats, has watched his team slip down into 15th place in the rankings.

Birmingham City exploited the Owls' defensive frailties last weekend, coming from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory at St Andrew's.

Luhukay has expressed his concern over Wednesday's leaky backline. The Owls have conceded eight goals since the last international break.

"It is not normal," conceded the Dutchman. "We will analyse it (the defending) with the players and see what we can do better.

"We must do better and we have to work with each other to come back to success.

"It is important we have the feeling before the Norwich game that we can do that with each other."

Asked if the side are mentally took weak at the back, Luhukay said: "The players have to be stronger mentally. That is also important.

"The head always gives the signals to make decisions at the good moments."

Wednesday return to action on Saturday when they entertain high-flying Norwich City and Luhukay is confident his players will out in a strong showing.

He said: "They players have shown in the past they can do it. They have to show more than what they are doing at the minute.

"It is important that the team and players believe in each other.

"You saw against Birmingham that they tried to come back right to the end.

"They worked hard and were fighting but in the end we must have a little bit of luck and take our chances.

"But I believe in my team. We are not happy in this period but we must try even harder to work with each other to find a way to return to a positive direction.

"We must prepare well for Norwich and hopefully we will give a good answer."

The Canaries are currently fourth in the second-tier and will be searching for a fourth consecutive league win when they travel to Hillsborough.

