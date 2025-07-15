Free agent ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite training with Championship club
The Australian international spent three years at Hillsborough, making 73 appearances and scoring four goals along the way. Injuries blighted his time with the club though his quality was never in doubt, becoming a fan favourite for playing an integral role in a 2021/22 midfield trio that took the Owls to the League One play-offs.
Luongo left Wednesday that summer and after a short stint at Middlesbrough wound up at Ipswich Town, where he celebrated back-to-back promotions to the Premier League. Released in the summer amid huge praise for his contribution at Portman Road, Luongo is now a free agent once more and is expected to be an attractive proposition.
Widespread reports have confirmed the combative 32-year-old is in Spain training with Championship side Millwall on their pre-season tour. The Mirror claim the 41-cap Aussie is expected to sign for the Lions should all continue to go well and has been brought in for a look after the departures of experienced midfield men George Saville and George Honeyman to Luton Town and Blackpool respectively.
Luongo left the club back in June 2022 in a flurry of headlines, appearing to claim the announcement over his release had taken him by surprise. He was effectively replaced by Will Vaulks, who was unveiled as a Wednesday player on the same day. Posting on social media in the days after his Hillsborough exit was confirmed, posting:
“My time at Sheffield is over. Its been an incredible few years for me which had its ups and downs but I have loved every minute of it. Thank you to the fans for being exceptional. An atmosphere at Hillsborough I will never forget. Thank you to @swfcofficial for the passed 3 seasons. I wish the club, the staff and all the players the very best of luck in the future.”
