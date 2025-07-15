Free agent former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo is on trial with a Championship club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian international spent three years at Hillsborough, making 73 appearances and scoring four goals along the way. Injuries blighted his time with the club though his quality was never in doubt, becoming a fan favourite for playing an integral role in a 2021/22 midfield trio that took the Owls to the League One play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luongo left Wednesday that summer and after a short stint at Middlesbrough wound up at Ipswich Town, where he celebrated back-to-back promotions to the Premier League. Released in the summer amid huge praise for his contribution at Portman Road, Luongo is now a free agent once more and is expected to be an attractive proposition.

Massimo Luongo left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Widespread reports have confirmed the combative 32-year-old is in Spain training with Championship side Millwall on their pre-season tour. The Mirror claim the 41-cap Aussie is expected to sign for the Lions should all continue to go well and has been brought in for a look after the departures of experienced midfield men George Saville and George Honeyman to Luton Town and Blackpool respectively.

Luongo left the club back in June 2022 in a flurry of headlines, appearing to claim the announcement over his release had taken him by surprise. He was effectively replaced by Will Vaulks, who was unveiled as a Wednesday player on the same day. Posting on social media in the days after his Hillsborough exit was confirmed, posting:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My time at Sheffield is over. Its been an incredible few years for me which had its ups and downs but I have loved every minute of it. Thank you to the fans for being exceptional. An atmosphere at Hillsborough I will never forget. Thank you to @swfcofficial for the passed 3 seasons. I wish the club, the staff and all the players the very best of luck in the future.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Clubs keeping close eye on Sheffield Wednesday striker situation - ex-Owls boss an admirer