Popular ex-Sheffield Wednesday man released amid extraordinary claim by manager
Australia international Massimo Luongo played 73 times for the Owls across three seasons having joined from Queens Park Rangers. His time with the club included Championship relegation and was punctuated by injury - and so it is to his credit he proved such a popular figure with Wednesday supporters, most notably making up one-third of a formidable League One midfield trio with fellow favourites Barry Bannan and George Byers.
He was released in 2022 and was effectively replaced by Will Vaulks. A short-term deal with Middlesbrough came and went without a league appearance before he was picked up by Ipswich Town on an initial six-month deal. From there, double promotion glory followed along with a Premier League adventure in which he made 10 appearances. As at Hillsborough, supporters at Portman Road have elevated Luongo to fan favourite status.
Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna confirmed news of Luongo’s imminent release from the club in a Friday press conference. The former Manchester United coach has worked with some of the finest players in the game but reserved a special title for Luongo amid a rain of praise. The 32-year-old was praised for his football intelligence during his time with Wednesday and it seems that quality has transferred since.
“I think it's only right that the supporters, and I'm sure they'll be really keen to do so, have an opportunity to give him the farewell that he deserves,” McKenna told reporters.
"He's been an incredible player for the club. Probably, if you wanted to look up his points per game and win percentages, until this season in the Premier League, he might be the best free signing in football history! From him arriving in that January (2023), his win ratio over the next 18 months was something incredible. Working with him day to day, I can tell you that's not an accident.
"I have to say, I think from a football IQ point of view and a game feel point of view, and I've said this to him, I think he's the best player I've worked with. And I've worked with some really good players. His football brain is outstanding and he's a competitor.”
