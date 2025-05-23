News of long hoped-for investment in facilities at Sheffield Wednesday have prompted a mixed and often suspicious reaction from many Owls supporters. Alex Miller takes a view on why that is.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sat at a table at the front of the 1867 Lounge at Hillsborough stadium, senior Sheffield Wednesday figures faced a flurry of questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was January 2025 and amid a rumbling public rumble between Wednesday’s two most important figures, club owner Dejphon Chansiri had welcomed hundreds of supporters to the ground to thrash-out the topics of the day; transfers, future directions, season tickets, takeovers, Shea Charles, Danny Röhl, et cetera and so on.

Set deep into the questionable exercise was a conversation on PR and Sheffield Wednesday’s use of it. Amid a deep and in many ways understandable scepticism of some operations at S6, it was suggested that more could be done to distribute news of the more positive moves being made at the club. It wasn’t the first time Chansiri has said publicly that PR isn’t among his priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of investment into the club’s training ground and at Hillsborough stadium is surely a positive. New head grounds person Lee Jackson has proven a hit online having spoken so confidently about forward-thinking plans for both sites. The work has been presented as a long-needed, perhaps overdue step forward and efforts are being made on that front. Will it turn Middlewood Road into the Etihad Training Campus? Hillsborough into The Etihad? Will it flick a switch and turn Wednesday into the force it could be? No - but it’s surely very positive news in a sea of nervous uncertainty.

And in that sea lies the issue. Months on from the fan forum in which it was suggested Wednesday shout their positives a little louder, news of facility investment many supporters have called for for so long has garnered an actually quite negative - or at least sceptical - reaction from many voices.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a natural and expected response given where Wednesday’s summer is at, with questions over the future of its popular manager, with staff contracts dwindling and with any transfer rumblings not yet at a formative stage. Following cashflow issues that took the club to within a few hours of a three-window registration embargo just weeks ago, there have been confused responses questioning where the funding has come from. Jackson has thanked the club for its backing of these projects and for what it’s worth, The Star has a rough idea of the total cost. It would have to be one hell of a grant to cover the lot.

It is through the timing of these news hits and because of Chansiri’s misgivings over the years that such positive steps have been met with this slice of derision. But as far as we can see, the announcement of new building work at Middlewood Road and the improvement of facilities at Hillsborough is not cynical state propaganda or an attempt at fan appeasement at a difficult time, it’s simply the public airing of positive steps at the time they are being taken. As was voiced at the forum, it’s a positive news story - why wouldn’t you tell it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course there are big, hulking questions still to be answered. There remain financial deadlines to be met and catastrophic penalties to avoid. The ongoing ‘as you were’ on Danny Röhl is the headline worry of supporters - and the longer things are left with a backroom staff due to see their contracts end next month, the more uncertainty builds. Work is required in the transfer market to build a squad capable of bettering last year’s midtable effort and those public cashflow headaches do little to inspire the public excitement surrounding that mission.

Had the long hoped-for work on facilities been undertaken in the more optimistic environment of last summer, the feeling is that the social media reaction would have been very different. As things are, the sceptical reaction of many is inevitable. From foreign policy to football, social media demands black-and-white, crystal-clear opposition views on good and bad. For many, it seems no admissions can be made on either side to weaken the battle lines of their argument.

Wednesday are at risk of wandering into a difficult campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public trust in Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of Sheffield Wednesday is at an all-time low.

Facility investment is a very positive step and should be publicly recognised.

All of these things can be true.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Popular former Sheffield Wednesday manager leaves long-held role