Accrington Stanley man pays tribute to 'top' Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Andy Holt, who has played a driving role in the resurrection of the Lancashire club from the verge of extinction in 2015, posted on social media to comment on the support of travelling Wednesdayites who watched a thrilling 3-2 win.

Stanley put on unsegregated pre-match entertainment at the ground on a day Owls fans took 2,682 supporters to the game – more than 57 per cent of the attendance on the day.

“Absolutely no issues of note. Spoke to our staff this morning for debrief,” Holt said.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Top travelling support @swfc. Our police were happy to let fans mix, once again it was shown that supporters treat right, respond in kind.

“A credit to your club.”

Though their form of late has dipped, Accrington have established themselves as a third tier club despite a provincial support based within 10 miles of Championship Blackburn Rovers and Premier League Burnley.

Holt spent time handing pin badges to young Wednesday fans pre-match and was seen with club manager John Coleman speaking to visiting fans. It is initiatives such as those that he says is contributing to a steadily growing fanbase.

Sheffield Wednesday fans outnumbered Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

“We’re doing the hard miles,” Holt said in a later tweet. “Loads of kids engaged with the club now, who will grow older and bring their kids and they will bring theirs.