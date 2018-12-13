Sheffield Wednesday: Marco Matias opens up about his homeland, injury hell and possible Portugal call-up

Have your say

Wednesday winger Marco Matias has refused to rule out a return to Portugal, whenever his time at Hillsborough comes to an end.

The Owls winger is out of contract at the end of the current season.

Marco Matias.

Matias, signed from Portuguese side Nacional in 2015 for a seven-figure sum, has enjoyed a mixed time at Hillsborough with injury ruling him out of much of the past two seasons.

Speaking to Portuguese soccer site Ambidestro, Matias covered a range of subjects and was asked about a possible return to his native country.

"There is always that possibility," admitted the 29-year-old.

"It is my country, a league that I love and with which I identify myself.

"Besides, there's nothing like being at home."

Marco Matias brings a taste of Portugal to Sheffield

With his contract having roughly six months left to run, Matias gave little indication as to his next move when asked what his plans for the future are: "Continue to do what I like - those are my plans."

The winger also spoke about the injuries that have troubled him since arriving at S6 and the impact they had - both physical and psychological.

"I was haunted by the same physical problem for two years," he said.

"It was not easy. In addition, we had many good players who made my position.

"This made the return to the team even more complicated.

"I learned in the last three years that more important than the goals, is to have physical health to do what I like to play soccer.

"The goals stay in the background.

"In fact, the most important thing is always collective success, not individual success."

Matias has previously represented his country at various age groups up to under-21 level but says he has effectively given up hope of getting the chance to win a senior cap.

“I no longer dream about it," he added.

“When I was younger it was a great desire. Today the priorities are already different.”

Read more Owls news from the Star