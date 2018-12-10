Sheffield Wednesday’s Marco Matias brings a taste of home to the Steel City with opening of Portuguese Patisserie 

Sheffield Wednesday’s Marco Matias has been bringing a touch of Portuguese flair to Hillsborough since signing for the club in 2015, but now the striker is bringing a bit more of his home country to South Yorkshire in the form of pastries.

The 29-year-old forward has opened his own patisserie in the Peace Gardens in the city centre in the hope of sharing his love for Portuguese cakes with the people of Sheffield.

Lisboa Patisseries in St Paul’s Parade opened on Saturday and serves pastries, cakes and coffee from Matias’ homeland including Pastel de Nata, which are Portuguese custard tarts.

Matias wrote on his Facebook page, “Since 2015 when I arrived in Sheffield I always thought about how nice would be to have a patisserie, with cakes and sweets from my country.

“First of all because I love them, and then because I wanted to everybody could taste the same I did all my life.

“Finally after months and months of hard work, I’m happy to show to all the people from Sheffield the final result.

“I’m happy that I put a little bit of Portugal in Sheffield. Hope to see you there.”

In plans submitted to Sheffield City council earlier this year, Lisboa Patisseries said: “We are bringing from Portugal original recipes, our own pastry chefs with more than 50 years collective experience, and using Portuguese produce to achieve the most authentic taste possible outside of Portugal.”

Pastel de Nata, which been made in Portugal since 1837, have proven popular all over the world and will be served at the patisserie along with authentic Portuguese drinks and cakes.

Matias has scored five goals in 40 Championship games since signing for Wednesday from Nacional.