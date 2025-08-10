Sheffield Wednesday are believed to currently be in talks regarding the possibility of signing Harry Amass from Manchester United.

The Star reported on Saturday that the Owls had eyed Amass and his United teammate, Toby Collyer, as potential loan options to bolster their ranks for the season ahead, and now it’s understood that they’re making moves with regards to the former.

Amass is expected to be on the move this summer after a decision was made to loan him out for the 2025/26 campaign, and the England youth international was left out of United’s recent trip to the United States as they weigh up his possible destinations.

Sheffield Wednesday want Harry Amass

Wednesday aren’t thought to be his only option on the back of handful of Premier League appearances towards the end of last season, but the possibility of regular game time in the Championship for the 18-year-old is something that will appeal to the Red Devils.

The Star understands that talks have been held in an attempt to get the left back to Hillsborough for 2025/26, and with their embargo now lifted they can sign loan players for an entire campaign rather than just half a season. There seems to be optimism that a deal can be struck.

Things may prove more difficult with Collyer, however, who is a few years older, a little bit further down the road in terms of his development. There is also thought to be numerous clubs who have shown an interest in signing him, too.

Wednesday don’t have long to add to Henrik Pedersen’s ranks before the window slams shut at the end of this month, however they will still be able to look at options in the free agent market as the season continues.

