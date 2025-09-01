Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United youngster Harry Amass after a deadline day of carnage at Hillsborough.

Entering the day under difficult restrictions placed on the club due to financial troubles over the last months, the Owls jumped to put the finishing touches on a handful of loan deals lined up despite the situation in recent weeks and are believed to have made good progress throughout the day.

Wednesday were left waiting on ratification from the EFL on all deals and the deal to bring Amass across from the Premier League giants is believed to be the only deal waved through despite an outline agreement being reached for young Manchester City forward Jaden Heskey. Final ratification of the deal is believed to have been given late on, close to the 7pm deadline.

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has signed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday. (Image: Annice Lyn/Manchester United via Getty Images)

A degree of confusion arrived with Manchester United having announced the loan as a season-long agreement, while Wednesday suggested the terms ran until January. The Star understands that while the loan is set up to carry through until the end of the campaign, the terms of the deal’s break clause under the club’s current circumstances mean it is technically a loan to January 5.

Amass is a left-sided defender most comfortable playing as a wing-back. He is highly-rated at Old Trafford and to date has made seven senior appearances for the Red Devils first team. The 18-year-old has played at several youth levels for England and five of his senior outings for his parent club have arrived in the Premier League.

The signing has long since been lined up, with United seemingly keen on the match minutes Wednesday would be able to offer. Amass underwent a medical and put the final touches on his deal on deadline day, attending the Owls’ under-21s 3-0 win over Colchester United at Hillsborough earlier today. It’s said that Manchester United have assisted greatly in the creation of a deal that was deemed acceptable by the EFL.

Amass becomes the second signing of a chaotic summer for Wednesday - only after the special dispensation addition of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath from Cardiff City. A host of senior players left the club owing to the financial crisis at the club.