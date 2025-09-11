Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Manchester City coach, Craig Mudd, to their technical team, as previously reported by The Star.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This publication revealed recently that Mudd was a target for Owls boss, Henrik Pedersen, as he looked to bolster his coaching ranks at Middlewood Road, and that he had recently been spotted at the club’s training facility prior to the official announcement of his move from the Cityzens.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s encounter with Bristol City, it has been announced that his paperwork has been sorted and that he will indeed join Pedersen on the bench at Hillsborough come Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Owls have bolstered their backroom team with the addition of Craig Mudd,” they said in a statement today. “The highly-regarded coach joins Henrik Pedersen’s technical staff with immediate effect.

Craig Mudd joins Sheffield Wednesday from Manchester City

Craig Mudd

“Mudd has previously worked with Manchester City for over a decade, most recently as an assistant in the club’s U21s set-up, a post he has held since 2022. Prior to his position at the Etihad Stadium, Mudd worked right through the Manchester City academy age ranks, first joining the club in 2012 after a spell working in the Leeds United academy.

“Mudd has now linked up with Pedersen, Andy Holdsworth and Giles Coke to aid in overseeing first team affairs and will be in the dugout this weekend as we return to Championship action at home against Bristol City.”

Wednesday are also hoping to add a goalkeeper coach to their ranks in the near future following Sal Bibbo’s departure over the summer, with Plymouth Argyle’s Darryl Flahavan currently the number one target for the role. He remains under contract with the Pilgrims at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join