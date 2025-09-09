Sheffield Wednesday look to have made a new appointment after Manchester City coach, Craig Mudd, was spotted at Middlewood Road.

The Star reported recently that Mudd, who is a highly regarded member of the City academy in Lancashire, was a target for Henrik Pedersen as he looked to bolster his technical team at Hillsborough, and it was understood that they were trying to persuade him to head over to South Yorkshire

Now, while there’s been no official announcement from either the Cityzens or the Owls, this publication has been informed that Mudd has been seen in S6 ahead of taking over a new role with Wednesday, news that will be music to the ears of manager, Pedersen.

Sheffield Wednesday want Craig Mudd at S6

Craig Mudd

Mudd has been with City at various levels for over a decade since joining firstly on a part-time basis in 2012, and before that he spent time with Leeds United following his departure from Rotherham United in 2005. So he’s no stranger to the area.

The Owls boss has made no secret of his desire to bring in new faces to help out at the training ground following a mass exodus alongside Danny Röhl over the summer, with U21 manager, Andy Holdsworth, and U18s coach, Giles Coke, having stepped up in the meantime to help with first team duties.

It remains to be seen when there will be an official announcement over Mudd’s arrival at SWFC, however with Championship football returning this weekend he’ll no doubt be keen to get on the bench at Hillsborough for the first time as Bristol City come to town.

