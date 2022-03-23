Sheffield Wednesday man receives surprise international call-up - will miss Cheltenham clash

The 28-year-old will travel for friendlies against Bahrain and Liberia and is in line to make his first appearances for the nation of his birth since November 2020.

The news comes after it was confirmed Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell had stayed on with Darren Moore’s squad instead of travelling for Northern Ireland’s friendly against Luxembourg. Peacock-Farrell will join up with his international teammates next week for a clash with Hungary.

Berahino has been in good goalscoring form since his return to the side in the last few weeks and bagged a hat-trick as recently as last weekend in a 6-0 win over Cambridge United.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino has been called up to play for Burundi.

He has to date made 15 appearances for Burundi, scoring once and claiming one assist. His involvement in previous squads had been inhibited by injury and travel difficulties brought about by the coronavirus crisis.

Berahino had enjoyed a glittering youth international career with England before deciding to switch his allegiance in August 2018, when he scored on debut for Gabon.

Had another Wednesday player been called up for international duty this weekend, the Owls would have been given the opportunity to postpone their Cheltenham fixture, with League One clubs given that option when three players are made unavailable.