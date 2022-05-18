Footage appeared to show a man leading with his head as he ran into the Blades legend at some speed, with United boss Paul Heckingbottom making his anger clear after the game, revealing Sharp was bleeding and had received treatment at the ground.

Posting on social media shortly after the incident, Windass wrote:“Absolute disgrace, a ban isn’t even enough for this guy, don’t know who some fans think they are that they can even attempt to do something like this!! Shocking.”

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp was attacked after their Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Windass is a friend of Sharp’s with the pair having trained together when recovering from injury in recent months.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire police, said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers. Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

Forest quickly released a statement saying they were “appalled” by the footage. Sharp spent time on loan at the City Ground during the 2012/13 season.