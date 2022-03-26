Goals from Massimo Luongo, Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt and George Byers secured victory for the Owls at Hillsborough, but things could’ve been different had the visitors taken their chances while Wednesday were leading by just the single goal.

Duff, who has got his team punching well above where many thought they’d be this season, was also frustrated with the way they conceded the equaliser after taking the lead.

Speaking to the media after the game, he said, "It’s never been a 4-1… At 2-1 we've had an unbelievable chance, I'm not quite sure how we haven't scored. I don't know how the one that has hit the post and the crossbar hasn't gone in.

"We are 2-1 down and we've had two incredible opportunities so you think you'll just try and change it and go for it. We've got nothing to lose.

"I didn't think there was a lot in the game to be honest. We can't give a goal away as quickly as what we did, particularly from a corner, they are good at corners - they're the best in the League at corners. We've got enough bodies in and around it so that's a big moment in the game.

"I think they just had a little bit more quality than us. In terms of between the two boxes I don't think there was a lot in it.”

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff felt they didn't deserve to lose 4-1 to Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)