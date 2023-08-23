Dennis Adeniran finds a surprise new club as he secures deal following Sheffield Wednesday exit
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, has secured himself a move overseas as he signs for Portuguese outfit, Portimonense.
The 24-year-old became a free agent over the summer after the decision was made not to renew his deal at Hillsborough following promotion out of League One, but that decision has left him with an opportunity to ply his trade overseas and experience something new.
He’s signed a three-year deal with the Primeira Liga outfit, and will be hoping to try and get himself ready to make his debut this weekend when they take on Arouca.
A statement from the club on Wednesday read, “Portimonense Futebol SAD officially confirmed the permanent signing of central midfielder Dennis Adeniran, 24, for three seasons until 2026. The British player who trained at Fulham, went through Everton and is currently at Sheffield Wednesday where he played 51 games in two seasons, having scored seven goals and three assists.
“Now he has the opportunity to make his debut in Portuguese football. In a press conference held this Wednesday, Adeniran, alongside Rodiney Sampaio, addressed his arrival in the Algarve and Portuguese football.”
Interestingly, Adeniran appears to have joined as somewhat of a replacement for new Owls signing, Momo Diaby, who joined Wednesday on loan from Portimonense earlier this month.
With the midfielder now signed up, Ben Heneghan is the only released senior player yet to find himself a new club, however he is still training with Wednesday as he gets back up to speed following a serious injury that he sustained whilst in action with the Owls last season.