Attacker signs two-year deal overseas following Sheffield Wednesday exit
The news hasn’t come as a great shock given that it was previously reported in the the Turkish media, but on Wednesday night it was confirmed that 26-year-old had penned a two-year deal with Pendikspor, alongside former Rotherham United teammate, Jonson Clarke-Harris.
It opens up a new chapter in the attacker’s career after a pretty difficult spell at Hillsborough, and marks his first venture overseas as he goes to join the TFF First League side that plays its football in Istanbul.
Mallik Wilks has a new club
They confirmed the news on their official social media channels, saying, “Welcome Mallik Wilks! Our Pendikspor has signed Mallik Rashaun Coley Wilks from Sheffield Wednesday for two years. Good luck with your Pendiksport uniform Mallik!”
Wilks was one of seven who were released at the end of their deals last month, alongside Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson and Pol Valentin. At the time of writing Ihiekwe and Valentin are the only other two to have found themselves new clubs, signing for Blackpool and Preston North End respectively, with the others no doubt weighing up their options.
Those released are also likely to be among the list of players owed money by the Owls as their ongoing wage debacle drags on, with everyone needing to have their amounts settled in full before the club can have their transfer embargo removed. Wilks, at least, now knows where his future lies.
