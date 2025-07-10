Just over a week after his contract at Sheffield Wednesday came to an end, Mallik Wilks has found himself a new club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news hasn’t come as a great shock given that it was previously reported in the the Turkish media, but on Wednesday night it was confirmed that 26-year-old had penned a two-year deal with Pendikspor, alongside former Rotherham United teammate, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

It opens up a new chapter in the attacker’s career after a pretty difficult spell at Hillsborough, and marks his first venture overseas as he goes to join the TFF First League side that plays its football in Istanbul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallik Wilks has a new club

They confirmed the news on their official social media channels, saying, “Welcome Mallik Wilks! Our Pendikspor has signed Mallik Rashaun Coley Wilks from Sheffield Wednesday for two years. Good luck with your Pendiksport uniform Mallik!”

Wilks was one of seven who were released at the end of their deals last month, alongside Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson and Pol Valentin. At the time of writing Ihiekwe and Valentin are the only other two to have found themselves new clubs, signing for Blackpool and Preston North End respectively, with the others no doubt weighing up their options.

Those released are also likely to be among the list of players owed money by the Owls as their ongoing wage debacle drags on, with everyone needing to have their amounts settled in full before the club can have their transfer embargo removed. Wilks, at least, now knows where his future lies.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join